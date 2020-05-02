India diesel genset market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis- P&S Intelligence

The India diesel Genset market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,518.1 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019–2024), according to P&S Intelligence. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for these gensets in construction, manufacturing, and commercial projects. In addition, the expansion of the construction sector is likely to push the demand for these gensets to meet the prime and compounded auxiliary power requirements, resulting in the market growth.

Request for free sample copy of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-diesel-genset-market/report-sample

The market is segmented by application, state, and power rating. Based on power rating, the Indian diesel genset market is divided into above 750 kVA, 376 kVA–750 kVA, 76 kVA–375 kVA, and 5 kVA–75 kVA. Out of these, during the historical period, the 5KVA–75KVA division held the largest volume share in the market. Due to the surging demand for telecom towers, small commercial complexes, hotels, residential installations, and other low–power requirement spaces, the market for this category is predicted to grow in the forecast period.

Telecom towers are projected to create the highest demand in the diesel genset market in India. In 2018, telecom towers registered a volume share of more than 51.0% in the Indian commercial diesel genset sector. This is ascribed to the high requirement for gensets to produce auxiliary and prime power in telecom towers. Investments in the telecom sector and increasing installation rate of telecom towers to offer data and voice coverage in remote locations across the country are expected to drive the demand for diesel gensets in the telecom sector.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-diesel-genset-market

On the basis of end user, the diesel genset market in India is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, in 2018, the commercial category dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 60.0%. Furthermore, the growth of the hospitality, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail industries is anticipated to escalate the demand for gensets in the commercial sector in the forecast period. Diesel gensets are majorly used at construction sites, acting as the primary and backup power source. Thus, these are anticipated to remain high in demand in the forecast period, particularly those that come under the medium and high-power categories.

The major key players in the Indian diesel genset market are Ashok Leyland Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Cummins India Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, and Caterpillar Inc. Among all these, Cummins India Ltd., a subsidiary of the Cummins Group, in 2018, held the largest revenue share in the market, equaling more than 35.0% This is mainly attributed to the company’s large product portfolio, backed by huge sales volume in the medium and high-power genset categories, and wide distribution network.

INDIA DIESEL GENSET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Power Rating

5 kVA–75 kVA

76 kVA–375 kVA

376 kVA–750 kVA

Above 750 kVA

By Application

Commercial

By user

Retail establishments

Commercial offices

Telecom towers

Hospitals

Hotels

Others

By power rating

5 kVA–75 kVA

76 kVA–375 kVA

376 kVA–750 kVA

Above 750 kVA

Industrial

By user

Manufacturing

Energy & power

Others

By power rating 5 kVA–75 kVA 76 kVA–375 kVA 376 kVA–750 kVA Above 750 kVA



Residential

By State

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Gujarat

Rest of India

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald