Increasing Demand for Plant-based Protein is Boosting the Sales for Textured Wheat Protein Market | 2019 – 2027

The increasing health and wellness trend, growing concerns regarding animal welfare, and awareness about the sustainable environment are leading to the changing consumers eating habits. The consumers are rapidly cutting up their meat consumption to attain a healthy lifestyle and contributing to sustainable living. As more consumers turn away from meat, the demand for plant-based products is expected to find prospects in the global market. Plant-based protein is thus widely gaining popularity and acceptance as a replacement to a wide range of traditional meat-based products. Textured wheat protein is palatable food ingredients obtained from wheat and is increasingly being used in the food processing industry as a complete or partial meat replacement. Textured wheat protein has a neutral taste and is used to enhance visual appeal, texture, hydration, absorption, and nutrition value of the processed food products. Textured wheat protein is a rich source of plant protein, a potential meat replacer, and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans and hence is anticipated to find strong market potential over the forecast period.

Rising consumer concerns regarding health and wellness, and increasing health issues like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers have made them appreciate and incline towards plant-based products. Plant-based products contribute to healthy eating habits and provide more nutritional value, protein, minerals, and healthy fats as compared to the other alternatives available. Healthy eating trend, coupled with increasing demand for plant-based food products, is anticipated to increase the market for textured wheat protein over the forecast period. Furthermore, today, consumers are becoming more sympathetic and sensitive towards animals, due to the conditions and environment in which they are harvested and raised. Animal welfare is one of the major reasons for consumers opting for plant-based products which is again anticipated to contribute to the growing market for texturized wheat protein. Furthermore, the growing trend for vegetarian/ vegan/ flexitarian diet among western countries is leading to a growing demand for plant-based products like textured wheat protein over the forecast period.

Big companies are investing in and acquiring small plant-based companies and brands to expand their offerings of textured wheat protein. Companies are well aware of the changing consumer trend and preference towards a healthier lifestyle and plant-based products, and hence, are trying to update their inventories with more and more textured wheat protein products.

The key players in the global textured wheat protein market are:

BENEO GmbH

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Wuhan Golden Wing Industry & Trade Co., Ltd

