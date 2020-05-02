In-car Gaming System Market Trends, Share, Scope, Forecast 2027

In-car Gaming System Market Introduction

In-car gaming system in vehicles provide gaming experience to the passengers. This can be achieved by incorporating a portable or fixed video screen in the vehicle. Till recently, LEDs were used as screens; however, OLEDs are likely to gain popularity owing to their higher efficiency and benefits offered to the human eye. Consumer prefer mobile or portable gaming options in vehicles. Increasing demand for consumer-friendly devices has fueled the demand for the in-car gaming at a rapid pace.

In-car Gaming System Market – Competitive Landscape

Most players who manufacture gaming systems for home applications also manufacture in-car gaming systems. Major players operating in the market are Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony Corporation, Atari Inc., Hyperkin Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation.

Nintendo

Nintendo developed the Wii U system gaming platform, which can be used as mobile or portable device to play games in the vehicle. Wii U’s unique controller has a touchscreen display. Some system employ a second screen to display information. Nintendo’s new system Switch includes all features of the gaming system.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA DRIVE has extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI). Its software and hardware solutions provide industry-leading enactments to assist vehicle manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, truck makers, and startups operating in the automotive industry to make self-driving a reality. Increase in demand for self-driving cars is boosting the demand for vehicle integrated with gaming systems, which are provided by NVIDIA.

In-car Gaming System Market Dynamics

Advancements in technologies and participation of major OEMs

Advancements in various technological platforms, such as in-vehicle entertainment system, vehicle to vehicle communication and vehicle to infrastructure and increasing adoption of new technologies in the automotive industry are likely to boost the in-car gaming system market in the near future. Participation of major OEMs, such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes, in the development of the in-car gaming system is likely to propel the market during the forecast period. Companies such as Volvo, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen offer passenger entertainment systems, such as in-dash navigation system, music system, which entertain passengers in the vehicle through various electronic control units and sensors that are installed in the dashboards of these vehicles. This is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Drawbacks related to current gaming system likely to hamper the market

Nintendo’s Switch can only be used to play the games, which is likely to hamper the vehicle passenger from using the screen as an infotainment system. Consequently, passengers are unable to watch movies and can’t use their mobile hotspot to operate online streaming services such as Netflix. Furthermore, it does not provide multiplayer options for gaming. This is likely to restrain the market, as consumers are unlikely to prefer the system.

In-car Gaming System Market Segmentation

Based on type, the in-car gaming system market can be segmented into:

Portable Gaming System

Fixed Gaming System

Based on screen, the in-car gaming system market can be bifurcated into:

LED

OLED

Based on age group, the in-car gaming system market can be classified into:

3 to 14 years

15 to 25 years

Above 26 years

Based on vehicle class, the in-car gaming system market can be divided into:

Premium/ Luxury

Mid

Entry

Based on sales channel, the in-car gaming system market can be segregated into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on vehicle type, the in-car gaming system market can be split into:

Passenger vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUV

Commercial Vehicle

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

