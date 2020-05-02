Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market is Expected To Attain A Value of US$ 17.8 Bn By 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global hospital infection therapeutics market was valued at US$ 14.7 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2026. The global market is anticipated to witness relatively stable growth owing to expected pipeline therapeutics approvals and introduction of novel treatment approaches.

Higher treatment cost of acute bacterial infections among the geriatric population due to longer hospital stays and difficulties in the treatment of these infections due to the presence of co-morbidities fuel the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market. Europe is expected to account for major share of the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to strong brand presence of major players with established distribution networks. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Investments by Public & Private Players in R&D on Anti-infective Agents against Resistant Bacteria to Drive Market

Hospital acquired as well as community-associated infections due to highly resistant microbes present a major threat to public health. Considering the increase in incidence of infections of resistance bacteria, it is important to understand factors influencing the severity of these infections (i.e. virulence factors) and the best possible treatment options. Various public and private players are, therefore, striving to reduce the prevalence and spread of resistant bacterial infections.

The MRSA Research Center Lab has partnered with the University of Chicago Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab to obtain MRSA strains isolated from patients on a daily basis. The lab conducts research on these strains to understand their genetic profile and antimicrobial resistance capabilities. Several agencies are providing funds to various research organizations with an objective to promote the development of enhanced therapeutic treatments and new antibiotics that are more effective against resistant bacterial infections. This is likely to drive the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Anti-bacterial Drugs Segment to Dominate Market

In terms of therapeutics, the global hospital infection therapeutics market has been classified into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-viral drugs, and others. The anti-bacterial segment is likely to account for major share of the global market during the forecast period. The anti-bacterial drugs segment is projected to expand at a steady pace, owing to promising effective therapies in the pipeline for addressing the gaps in treatment as well as increasing resistance. The market is witnessing a shift toward priority development of new antibiotics to reduce the risk of superbugs. The anti-viral drugs segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia to be Lucrative Segment

Based on infection, the global hospital infection therapeutics market has been divided into hospital acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal disorders, urinary tract infections, and other hospital infections. The hospital acquired pneumonia segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to high cost of therapy, and presence of a significant patient population with lower respiratory tract infections in developing regions. The segment is also anticipated to expand at an above-average growth rate due to rise in demand for advanced effective therapeutics to reduce hospital stay.

Europe to be Most Attractive Market

North America and Europe accounted for over 65% share of the market in 2017, owing to higher cost of treatment and anti-microbial drugs than in developing regions, greater market penetration rate of newly developed advanced products, significant reimbursement which guarantees investment returns for new market entrants, and higher per capita health care spending. Asia Pacific is likely to offer significant opportunities during the forecast period owing to increase in the geriatric population, demand for higher quality of care, and significant incidence rate of hospital acquired infections.

Fragmented Market, with Relatively High Buyer Power

The global hospital infection therapeutics market is fragmented, with tier one players accounting for 20% to 30% share. Increase in availability of generic products is resulting in decreasing average selling prices of therapeutics and higher buyer power. These companies are projected to dominate the market, owing to strong pipeline focus and an established distribution network. The report profiles leading players operating in the global hospital infection therapeutics market such as Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Allergan plc, Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

