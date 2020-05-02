Health Benefits of Nonnutritive Sweeteners Market Lead to Increasing Demand | 2019 – 2027

Nonnutritive sweeteners are substances that are used instead of sugar, such as honey, sucrose, agave, nectar, corn syrup, and others. They are used to sweeten food as well as beverage products, and are also used to sweeten other products such as certain medications and oral care products. Nonnutritive sweeteners are also known as artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes. Nonnutritive sweeteners have very less or zero calories. They can be derivative of plants or herbs. Nonnutritive sweeteners have very high sugar intensity as compared to sugar. Aspartame, potassium, acesulfame, neotame, stevia, saccharin, advantame, sucralose, and monk fruit extract are the eight nonnutritive sweeteners that are approved by the FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration).

Due to less calorie content, nonnutritive sweeteners are widely used in bakeries and confectionaries for the production of sugar-free products. Besides that, growing trend for health & fitness has also compelled consumers to buy products that have less sugar or calorie content. Nonnutritive sweeteners have a great impact on the body; they are beneficial for those suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other health-related disorders. Due to these health beneficial properties, the demand for nonnutritive sweeteners is anticipated to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure

The growing trend or healthy food among the population is the key factor which is scaling the market demand for nonnutritive sweeteners. Hence, they are being very widely used in the food and beverage industry. Due to less or no-calorie content, nonnutritive sweeteners are widely used in almost all end-use industries for the production of sugar-free products. Nonnutritive sweeteners prevent tooth decay and have a pleasant taste. Due to busy lifestyles and improper food habits, consumers are looking for healthy and ready-to-eat products, which is boosting the market for nonnutritive sweeteners. Thus, nonnutritive sweeteners are being used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals for providing nutrition.

As such, nonnutritive sweetener supplements have become very popular, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where the consumption of external supplements for additional nutrition is high.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports Ask for a Custom report

The use of nonnutritive sweeteners is very high in both, developed and developing regions. This is due to the increasing demand for nonnutritive sweeteners mainly in food, beverage, and dietary supplements, with North America being the leading market. However, the demand for nonnutritive sweeteners is also expected to increase in the Middle East and African countries such as Syria, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, and others.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald