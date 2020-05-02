Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market Set to witness Huge Growth by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Like ALE INTERNATIONAL, BOMBARDIER INC., GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC

The Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity market to Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The onboard connectivity usually denotes the connection of devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the internet through Wi-Fi, cellular data, or satellite networks while traveling or using various transportation modes. The onboard internet connectivity in railways, airplanes, ships, and other transport modes provides multiple benefits to the customer who has access to online content and apps as well as to providers. Additionally, it allows people to book accommodation, book cab or taxi, order food even before flight landing, which saves time of people traveling through different modes of transports. Companies are financing massive amounts in installing connectivity solutions which will boost the market growth during the forecast period

Leading companies profiled in the report include ALE INTERNATIONAL, BOMBARDIER INC., GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC., GOGO INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., INMARSAT PLC., PANASONIC CORPORATION, ROCKWELL COLLINS, THALES GROUP, VIASAT, INC.

Growth in IT spending in the railway, aviation, and maritime industry and rise in demand for internet connectivity and an increase in the number of airline passengers are the major factors driving the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. However, the costs associated with the connectivity and deployment is very high, which is restricting market growth. The development made by the government to enrich customer services is expected to grow market opportunities in the near future.

The global Ground to air on-board connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as s entertainment, communication. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as maritime, railway, aviation, on-road transit, cars, buses.

The Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

