Global MF/UF Membrane Market 2020-2026

In this report, our team research the global MF/UF Membrane market by type, application, region and manufacturer 2014-2020 and forcast 2021-2026. For the region, type and application, the sales, revenue and their market share, growth rate are key research objects; we can research the manufacturers’ sales, price, revenue, cost and gross profit and their changes. What’s more, we will display the main consumers, raw material manufacturers, distributors, etc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of MF/UF Membrane for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global MF/UF Membrane market competition by top manufacturers/players, with MF/UF Membrane sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BASF

Asahi Kasei

GE Water & Process Technologies

Pentair(X-Flow)

Dow

Mitsubishi Rayon

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Degremont Technologies

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Toray

Evoqua

Applied Membranes

IMT

KMS

Koch

KUBOTA

Lenntech

Litree

Delemil

Memsino Membrane Technology

MICRODYN-NADIR

CLARCOR Industrial Air

MOTIMO

Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Technology

AMFOR INC

Origin Water

Chaoyu

RisingSun Membrane

Synder Filtration

Tianjin MOTIMO

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

MF Membrane

UF Membrane

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of MF/UF Membrane for each application, including

Drinking Water

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & Food

Other

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 MF/UF Membrane Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2 Market Analysis by Types

2.1 Overall Market Performance(Volume)

2.1.1 MF Membrane

2.1.2 UF Membrane

2.2 Overall Market Performance(Value)

2.2.1 MF Membrane

2.2.2 UF Membrane

3 Product Application Market

3.1 Overall Market Performance (Volume)

3.1.1 Drinking Water

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical & Food

3.1.4 Other

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Profiles

4.1.2 BASF Product Information

4.1.3 BASF MF/UF Membrane Sales, Sales Value(Million USD), Price and Gross Profit

4.1.4 BASF SWOT Analysis

4.2 Asahi Kasei

4.2.1 Asahi Kasei Profiles

4.2.2 Asahi Kasei Product Information

4.2.3 Asahi Kasei MF/UF MembraneSales, Sales Value (Million USD), Price and Gross Profit

……

