Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2020 Overview with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

BPM training enables learners to go for various BPM tools and methodologies to develop, monitor, and improve the quality of business processes. It focuses on improving corporate performance by managing business processes.

Several organizations highly rely on BPM systems to create efficient organization processes by carrying out business tasks, mapping these definitions to existing processes, and then streamlining these processes. Organizations are encouraged to impart training to their employees due to the increasing competition and need to embrace newer modern technologies. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the constant need for BPM solutions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global business process management (BPM) training market till 2022. Many areas and functions of the organization are benifited through business process management software as it helps them to build reliable business processes capable of adapting to any changes in the market and the environment.

In 2017, the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AIIM

Bizagi

BP Group

Corporate Education Group

NIIT

Watermark Learning

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate Courses

General Courses

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Public Sector

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) Training in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) Training are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Manufacturers

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Business Process Management (BPM) Training market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Business Process Management (BPM) Training

1.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market by Type

1.3.1 Corporate Courses

1.3.2 General Courses

1.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Healthcare

1.4.2 Manufacturing

1.4.3 Transportation & Logistics

1.4.4 Energy & Utilities

1.4.5 BFSI

1.4.6 Public Sector

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AIIM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Bizagi

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 BP Group

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Corporate Education Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NIIT

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Watermark Learning

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Business Process Management (BPM) Training in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Business Process Management (BPM) Training

Chapter Five: United States Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Business Process Management (BPM) Training Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Business Process Management (BPM) Training Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Dynamics

12.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Opportunities

12.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

