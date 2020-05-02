Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market 2020 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

This report studies the global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2221153

Business process management or BPM is a process or group of processes that helps to optimize and improve the business performance of an organization. BPM is used to achieve consistent and targeted results as per the company’s strategic goal. BPM as a service refers to the business processes integrated with cloud services such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. BPM as a service provides various advantages such as improved visibility in business processes, virtual workplaces, improved performances, and helps in decision making. The BPM solution optimizes business processes through various components such as process design, process engines, rules engines, and process analytics and increases the profitability of the organization. It is also used to simulate, automate, and monitor business processes in various sectors such as Human Resource (recruitment, training, and performance management), Sales and Marketing (pre-sales and post-sales), Manufacturing (invoicing), CRM (accurate and up-to-date information), and R&D (better infrastructure and effective management of processes) of any organization.

The BPM software helps organizations to meet the standards, rules, and regulations set by the government. As the organizations need to comply with different laws and regulations, namely, labor laws, file financial reports, regulatory compliance and others, the BPM software enables the organizations to keep track of their obligations and changing rules. Furthermore, to accelerate return on investment, the enterprises are investing in new technologies and automated workflows to achieve material savings. Small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) are recognizing the effective implementation of BPM technologies and techniques toward achieving significant efficiency savings in the medium term. BPM software permits the organizations to make changes to their business processes and implement changes without disrupting the current business process.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BPM market from 2016 to 2021, due to the presence of a large number of BPM vendors. APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the BPM market to grow as countries in APAC are investing heavily to increase their efficiency and productivity.

In 2017, the global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Appian

IBM

OpenText

Pegasystems

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMES

Enterprises

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Manufacturers

Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-business-process-management-bpm-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service

1.1 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Service

1.3.2 Others

1.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 SMES

1.4.2 Enterprises

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Appian

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 OpenText

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Pegasystems

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service

Chapter Five: United States Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2221153

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald