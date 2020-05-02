Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market 2020 Research Present a Clear Picture of Development Trend and Forecast with Top Players 2025

This report studies the global Business Process-as-a-Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Process-as-a-Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

BPaaS covers a host of vertically integrated components of hardware infrastructure, database, middleware and business application software, optimized processes, and people. Nowadays, BPaaS models have demonstrated successful outcomes for various business processes and are being increasingly adopted by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The emergence of cloud computing services is identified to be one of the major trends in the market. Greater flexibility of application and service customization is attracting customers to adopt cloud computing and cloud-based services on a larger scale. Acting as intermediaries between cloud service providers and businesses, cloud service brokers provide management and maintenance services to enterprises. Additionally, they also provide deliver deduplication, security, and data protection services to enterprises.

Accounting and finance is expected to hold the largest share in the business process as a service market in 2025.Owing to rising adoption of cloud solutions, focus on accounting and finance has increased so as to achieve proficiencies and rebalance expenses on the system.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the region can be attributed to increasing number of startups coming up in the retail and consumer goods sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America holds the largest share in the market. The U.S. government and the healthcare sector in the country have extensively adopted business process as a service owing to soaring adoption of cloud computing. In addition, strategic agreements and partnerships are helping to create awareness among users, further boosting the market.

In 2017, the global Business Process-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions

International Business Machines

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HRM

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Customer Service and Support

Procurement and Supply Chain

Operations

Legal and R&D

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Business Process-as-a-Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process-as-a-Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Business Process-as-a-Service Manufacturers

Business Process-as-a-Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Process-as-a-Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Business Process-as-a-Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Business Process-as-a-Service

1.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Business Process-as-a-Service Market by Type

1.3.1 HRM

1.3.2 Accounting and Finance

1.3.3 Sales and Marketing

1.3.4 Customer Service and Support

1.3.5 Procurement and Supply Chain

1.3.6 Operations

1.3.7 Legal and R&D

1.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Telecom

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Government

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Business Process-as-a-Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 International Business Machines

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Infosys

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Tata Consultancy Services

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Business Process-as-a-Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Business Process-as-a-Service

Chapter Five: United States Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Business Process-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Business Process-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Business Process-as-a-Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

