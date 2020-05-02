Global Bulk Container Packaging Market 2020-2025 | Focused on Competitive Scenario, Geographic Trends and Opportunities

This report studies the global Bulk Container Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Bulk Container Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers. Transportation plays the most crucial role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole. Flexible bulk packaging is expected to register a rapid growth than rigid bulk packaging. Improvements in flexible bulk packaging are generally led by film wrap and flexible intermediate bulk containers. Owing to its increased use in securing pallets and various packaging formats during shipment, film wrap is expected to show a positive growth. Correspondingly, the increase in the usage of films for bundling bulk and multipack items in retail settings,for instance in warehouse-style stores, is driving the growth of the market. In rigid bulk packaging, RIBCs and material handling containers are expected to grow at a faster rate, when compared to the established drums and pails.

The increased demand in the oil and petroleum industry across the globe is a major driver of the global bulk container packaging market. Bulk containers, being reusable and very durable, have a very high operational value and incredible cost efficiency. This along with the increased trade in the global wine and beverages industry is driving the global bulk container packaging market. However, the highly volatile costs of raw materials, and the strict and stringent regulatory policies are significant restraints to the growth of this market. An improved trade relationship amongst the BRICS nations has had a positively significant impact on the global bulk container packaging market.

North America led the overall bulk container packaging market size in 2015. The regional growth is primarily driven by increasing corn, oilseeds, grains such as soybean, and feeds from the U.S. For instance, one third of the total agricultural land in the U.S accounts particularly for exports. The region is also involved in exporting beverage (wine & beer) across the globe in large volume. This results in propelling the regional industry share in the coming years. Asia Pacific bulk container packaging market size will witness highest growth close to 11% over the estimated period. Increasing population in China and India has substantially propelled the overall food & beverage import. Therefore, the growth rate in the region will be comparatively higher. Upgrading consumer lifestyles in Asia Pacific countries, particularly due to increasing consumer disposable income has increased the fruit juices, wine, beer and coffee demand. These foodgrade items essentially requires the product, and thus results in driving the regional business by 2024.

In 2017, the global Bulk Container Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BLT

Braid Logistics

Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung

Environmental Packaging Technologies

Shandong Anthente

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drums

Pails

Material Handling Containers

Bulk Container Liners

RIBCs

FIBCs

Flexi Tanks

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Petroleum and Lubricants

Agricultural and Horticultural Products

Durable Goods

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Bulk Container Packaging in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bulk Container Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bulk Container Packaging Manufacturers

Bulk Container Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bulk Container Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bulk Container Packaging market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Bulk Container Packaging

1.1 Bulk Container Packaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Bulk Container Packaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Bulk Container Packaging Market by Type

1.3.1 Drums

1.3.2 Pails

1.3.3 Material Handling Containers

1.3.4 Bulk Container Liners

1.3.5 RIBCs

1.3.6 FIBCs

1.3.7 Flexi Tanks

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Bulk Container Packaging Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

1.4.2 Food and Beverages

1.4.3 Petroleum and Lubricants

1.4.4 Agricultural and Horticultural Products

1.4.5 Durable Goods

Chapter Two: Global Bulk Container Packaging Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 BLT

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Braid Logistics

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Environmental Packaging Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Shandong Anthente

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Bulk Container Packaging in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Bulk Container Packaging

Chapter Five: United States Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Bulk Container Packaging Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Bulk Container Packaging Market Dynamics

12.1 Bulk Container Packaging Market Opportunities

12.2 Bulk Container Packaging Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Bulk Container Packaging Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Bulk Container Packaging Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

