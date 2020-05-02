Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market 2020 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market, analyzes and researches the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Autodesk Inc
Beck Technology Ltd.
Dassault Systemes SA
Synchro Software Ltd.
Tekla Corporation
Bentley Systems Inc.
Pentagon Solutions Ltd
AECOM
GRAITEC
Nemetschek AG
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Consultancy Service
Market segment by Application, Building Information Modelling (BIM) can be split into
Residential
Commercial Building
Roads, Bridges, and Highways
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Information Modelling (BIM)
1.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Overview
1.1.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market by Type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Consultancy Service
1.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Residential
1.4.2 Commercial Building
1.4.3 Roads, Bridges, and Highways
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Autodesk Inc
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Beck Technology Ltd.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Dassault Systemes SA
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Synchro Software Ltd.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Tekla Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Bentley Systems Inc.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Pentagon Solutions Ltd
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 AECOM
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 GRAITEC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Nemetschek AG
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Chapter Four: Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Information Modelling (BIM)
Chapter Five: United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Six: EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Seven: Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Nine: India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Dynamics
12.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Opportunities
12.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
