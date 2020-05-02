Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market 2020 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market, analyzes and researches the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Autodesk Inc

Beck Technology Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SA

Synchro Software Ltd.

Tekla Corporation

Bentley Systems Inc.

Pentagon Solutions Ltd

AECOM

GRAITEC

Nemetschek AG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Consultancy Service

Market segment by Application, Building Information Modelling (BIM) can be split into

Residential

Commercial Building

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

1.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Consultancy Service

1.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Residential

1.4.2 Commercial Building

1.4.3 Roads, Bridges, and Highways

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Beck Technology Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Dassault Systemes SA

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Synchro Software Ltd.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Tekla Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Pentagon Solutions Ltd

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 AECOM

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 GRAITEC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Nemetschek AG

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

Chapter Four: Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Chapter Five: United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Dynamics

12.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Opportunities

12.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

