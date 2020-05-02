Experience the Growth in the Sales of the CO2 Extracts Market Owing to the Increase Popularity of the Exotic and Ethnic Fruit Flavors

Co2 extracts are also known as supercritical co2 extract. The co2 extract is extremely pure plant extract produced from a relatively high and new efficient extraction process. The Co2 extraction process produces superior herbal extracts that are widely used in the herbal medicine and food industry for flavorings of variety of products, such as bakery and confectionery, soft drinks, dairy products, etc. Besides its uses in the food and herbal medicine, Co2 extract is used in pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and oral care products. CO2 extracts are sourced from various sources, consisting of vegetables, fruits, herbs & spices and other plant parts such as roots and leaves. Co2 extract is a natural flavor extracts and are getting traction from the consumers.

Consumer demand and consumer sentiments are impacting significantly and shaping global food and beverage industry. Since the health and wellness around the world is a rising trend, eating healthy and nutritious products is being preferred by the consumers to stay fit and prevent major diseases. In order to attain the healthy lifestyle, consumers prefer natural and organic products over synthetically and conventionally produced products. The co2 extracts derived from the natural sources such as plant parts or from plants are being preferred by the food and beverages manufacturers, tapping into the current consumer need.

Carbon dioxide Co2 Extract Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the natural flavor extract market are:

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd

Flavex Nature Extract Gmbh

Aromantic Ltd

Kancor Ingredients Limited

Flavorcan International Inc.

Select Botanical, SL

MRT Organics Green Products

Natural Sourcing LLC

Food and beverage processing and production industry is entering into various new and emerging countries from Latin America, MEA, and Asia. The suitable government policies, available workforce resources, and improving ease of business, many key and prominent food and beverage manufacturers are introducing themselves into the untapped market of these countries. This is likely to create the potential market opportunity for the manufacturers of the co2 extracts in these countries. Urbanization, industrialization favoring the growth of the food and beverage industry is anticipated to propel the global co2 extracts market.

The research and development activities and increasing funds and expenditure is leading to the launch of various new and innovative co2 extracts comprising of exotic and ethnic flavors. These products are attracting the younger generation due to the attractive and eye-catching packaging and increase the sales of the products, creating increased demand for the natural co2 extract. The co2 extract market is likely to grow at a significantly moderate to high rate.

At present market scenario, European countries are accounting majority of the market share, since big and prominent market players are located in the region. The continuous market demand from the food and beverage consumer for premium and fortified products is resulting in the market occupancy by European region. However, urbanization, industrialization, population growth, consumer awareness, and increase in the purchasing power of the middle-class population in the Asia, MEA, and Latin America is resulting in the increasing market demand for the food and beverage and pharmaceutical products. Global natural flavor extract market is anticipated to register maximum growth rate over the forecast period by the Asian, MEA and Latin American region.

