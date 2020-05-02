Edge Computing Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue| Regional Forecast

2019 Research Report on Global Edge Computing Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Edge Computing industry.

Edge computing is redefining the cloud computing space. The growing de-emphasis on the cloud’s role in connected environments is expected to lead to smarter and faster autonomous solutions that have the potential to reshape the IoT landscape.

Companies are transforming their business models to attain edge computing capabilities necessary for offering end to end services. Startups with innovative networking technologies and newer software-defined architectures are aiming to enhance flexibility in hybrid networks. Emerging technologies like AI and neuromorphic computing are changing data processing and decision-making. Data center architectures are being rewritten with easily available off the shelf, cost-effective, and efficient solutions. Further, the upcoming 5G networks are projected to fuel the expansion of edge infrastructure for high speed communication.

Edge Computing Market will transform the IoT landscape into a hyperconnected environment where the restrictions related to latency and computation capacity will be eliminated. It is important for the incumbents to keep up the pace of innovations to stay ahead of the competition. Also, companies from other industries can be expected to cash in the opportunity at hand.

The recent years have witnessed a number of mergers and acquisitions in the edge computing space for IoT services, with the increase in M&A activities representing the industry’s conundrum of cloud, edge, and hybrid architectures, and the race to achieve a considerable market share.

Acquisition Trends:

The report includes an analysis of approximately 60 deals, along with a detailed technology overview and the purpose of the acquisitions. The M&A analysis section offers a comprehensive view of the transactions around edge computing, covering different technology aspects including data center, AI, security, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), analytics, interoperability, multi-access edge computing (MEC), and others.

Some prominent deals observed include:

Veea -Virtuosys

American Tower -ColoATL

Compass Data centers -Edge Point System, BitBox

VmWare -VeloCloud

Intel -Xilinx, Movidius

Apple -Silk Labs

HPE -Niara

Wave Computing -MIPS Technologies

Analog Devices -Otosense

Patent Capabilities of Target Companies:

IP acquisition is a key strategy for technology companies to drive innovation in the edge computing space, with the goal to develop next generation solutions. We have assessed the patent capabilities acquired in the M&A deals to understand and evaluate IP value creation.

In the end, the Global Edge Computing Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

