Demand for Extended Shelf Life Glucose from Different End User Industries is Paving Way for Spray-dried Glucose Market

Glucose liquids are extracted from the starch by the process known as hydrolysis. Hydrolysis results in the breakdown of long-chain carbohydrate molecules into a series of low molecular carbohydrates. After the glucose liquid is obtained, the liquid is dried using a spray drying technique to obtained spray-dried glucose. Spray-dried glucose is a white, slightly hygroscopic powder that has an extended shelf life which makes it suitable for multiple end-use applications including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, supplements, and others. Spray-dried glucose provides end-user manufacturers with the ease and ability of formulation of consumer products attributed to a wide range of functionalities associated with the usage of spray-dried glucose.

In the food and beverage industry, spray-dried glucose is used for mouthfeel improvement, texture management, moisture control, controlling melting behavior, and as a bulking agent. Apart from application in the food industry, spray-dried glucose is widely used in pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. Spray-dried glucose is used in liquid dosage forms as a crystallization inhibitor and viscosity increasing agent whereas, in solid dosage forms, spray-dried glucose is used as a binder/ diluent in formulations.

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is backed up by the evolution of the healthcare sector, owing to much-needed awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness. Consumers are shifting towards adopting preventive healthcare to avert the onset of chronic diseases and health issues, which is creating a strong demand for pharmaceuticals and supplements over the years. Besides, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a rising demand due to sedentary lifestyles which are leading to chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health issues. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to provide a strong thrust for spray-dried glucose market as spray-dried glucose are widely used in the formulation of solid dosage forms and liquid dosage forms and are also used in oral nutritional supplements as a carbohydrate source.

Besides, growing consumer demand for convenience and processed food is resulting in scaling up the market demand for food products, including bakery, confectioneries, snacks, dairy products, and others. The growing food industry is thus leading to increasing usage of spray-dried glucose which is used to improve the functionality, texture, and appeal of these food products. Big manufacturers are updating their inventories with spray-dried glucose to ensure the long shelf life of the product and to provide end-user industries better usability of spray-dried glucose for their respective formulations. Investments by big manufacturers are thus leading to substantial market opportunities for spray-dried glucose.

