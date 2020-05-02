Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2023

2019 Research Report on Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Cybersecurity in Financial Services industry.

Key Players: Experian Information Solutions Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC., Airbus SE, AlienVault, Inc., etc.

Cybersecurity involves a set of techniques that are designed t- protect the integrity of networks, programs, and data, from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and damages. Of late, cyberattacks in the financial services sector have increased manifold. Cyberattacks against financial services firms increased by over 70% in 2017, which reflects that the financial services sector is currently vulnerable t- such attacks. In the future, adoption of effective cyber security techniques will become a necessity t- reduce the risk of cyberattacks and illegal use of systems, networks and technologies. According t- Netscribes, the global cybersecurity in financial services market is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 9.81%, leading t- a global revenue of USD 42.66 Bn by 2023.

Cyberattacks and data breaches in financial services firms are more common than in any other industry. In 2017, a data breach at Equifax created a turmoil in the global markets, since more than 143 Mn consumers were affected by that. Also, incidents like the WannaCry and Petya ransomware in 2017, which badly affected Russian and Ukrainian banks, further exposed the world t- direct financial threats posed by cyberattacks. These incidents highlight the urgent need for stringent cybersecurity in financial firms.

Based on end user industries, the market is segmented int- banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments. Among these segments, the card and mobile payments segment is expected t- register a high growth rate through the forecast period of 2018-2023. Given that card and mobile payments are being adopted swiftly as a mode of cashless transactions, the risk of cyberattacks increases due t- the critical nature of the financial data transmitted in each payment.

By solutions and services, the global cybersecurity in financial services market is categorised int- mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security, and firewall. The mobile enterprise management solution segment is expected t- have the highest growth rate owing t- its wide adoption in contactless payment systems within various industries.

By regions, the market is segmented int- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected t- grow with the highest CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Although cybersecurity in financial services market is expected t- have positive growth globally, lack of adequate funds may act as a hindrance t- the growth of the market. Buyers are allocating exorbitant budgets t- tackle cyberattacks but the nature of the crimes is evolving every passing day. Spending on new types of cybersecurity tools and services for companies is a major problem for the financial sector and may hinder the growth of the market.

Incidents of data breaches are on the rise, thereby having an impact on the digitization of financial services like cashless payments via cards and mobiles. Hackers are finding this sector extremely vulnerable t- prey upon. Thus, the threat of cyberattacks on the financial services sector is increasing and consultants are increasingly looking int- ways t- reduce such cyber risks. This is a major driver for the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial services sector.

In the end, the Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

