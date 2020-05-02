Carpooling Market Competitive Insights and Business Outlook 2020 to 2026

“Global ​Carpooling Market Report 2020-2026” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

In 2018, the global Carpooling market size was 4250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025.

With India home to seven of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, Germany-based mobility solutions provider Wunder is pitching carpooling as an effective remedy to the alarming levels of vehicular pollution in the country. Wunder has drawn up an aggressive expansion strategy for India, starting with the national capital, and has also begun actively engaging with the central and state governments, a top company executive said. Having achieved a user base of more than 300,000 in Delhi and more than one million rides in 2018, Wunder is now looking to make carpooling a pure business model this year through cost optimisation and revenue generation, its India Marketing Manager Vivek Kumar told PTI.

Top Companies in the Global Carpooling Market: Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Via Transportation, Zimride by Enterprise, Scoop Technologies, Ola Share, SRide, Meru Carpool, Grab, Ryde, Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing and other.

Global Carpooling Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

Market Segmentation by Applications:

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves. Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.

