Automotive Transmission Sensor Market Scope, Trends, Forecast 2027

Automotive Transmission Sensor Market – Introduction

Transmission system of an automobile employs multiple sensors for smooth functioning of the transmission unit. These sensors transmit information to the transmission control unit (TCU) in order to produce optimum performance by the transmission unit of the vehicle.

Integration of the sensors and control modules have been significantly rising over the last few years to make the vehicle smarter so that they can offer maximum efficiency along with safety for occupants and pedestrians. Development of different transmission technologies have been playing a key role in the penetration of the transmission sensor.

Automotive Transmission Sensor Market – Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, EFI Automotive, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Allison Transmission Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Infineon Technologies AG are leading players operating the automotive transmission sensor market. ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a major player that engages in the manufacture and development of automotive drivetrain units.

Continental AG

Established in 1871, with its headquarters in Hannover, Germany, Continental AG is a leading company that specializes in the manufacture of automotive electronic components and technology. The company operates through five major business segments tires, brake systems, powertrain and components, automotive safety, and vehicle electronics.

EFI Automotive

Founded in 1936, initially, EFI Automotive had been dealing with household appliance components and in 1957, it branched out its automotive division. In 1975, the company entered into the manufacturing and development of engine management systems. It has a worldwide presence and is considered as market leader in Europe for engine management systems and components.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is a global engineering and technology company. Its diverse product portfolio caters to multiple industries and holds a significant position in the market for automotive components and technologies. The company is a key contributor to the development of advance electronic sensors and actuators. The drivetrain division of the company engages in the manufacture and development of the automotive transmission sensors.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Established in 1915, and with headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the company has a wide product portfolio that caters to the automotive industry. The company is focused on the development of automotive safety systems and automotive drivetrain products. It recently won a major contract of for 8-speed automatic transmission from BMW and is also planning to start production for transmission systems in ZF’s Saarbrücken plant by 2022. The company is also planning to start production of the technology at other locations, including the U.S. and China, in the near future.

Automotive Transmission Sensor Market Dynamics

Rising preference for automatic transmission and intelligent drive train vehicles

Automotive transmission sensor plays a key role in smooth gear shifting and management of torque and speed of the gears, thus penetration of the automotive transmission sensor is rising in vehicles. Development of advanced transmission systems is driving the automotive transmission sensor market.

Automotive transmission sensor regulates the shifting pressure and decides the gear to be engaged, thus the sensor makes shifting of the gear more convenient while driving, which in turn is anticipated to propel the market for automotive transmission sensor. Increasing vehicle production across the globe is anticipated to propel the demand for automotive transmission sensor.

Rising penetration of the transmission sensors in automotive transmission units

Automotive transmission sensors are integrated in almost all vehicles; however, the number of sensors per system is rising significantly, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive transmission sensor market

