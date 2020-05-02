Atomic Force Microscope Market 2020 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (less than 10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip “gently” touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on the Atomic Force Microscope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Atomic Force Microscope Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Bruker Corporation

• JPK Instruments

• NT-MDT

• Keysight Technologies

• Park Systems

• Witec

• Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

• Nanonics Imaging

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Research Grade AFM

• Industrial Grade AFM

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Life Sciences and Biology

• Semiconductors and Electronics

• Nanomaterials Science

• Other

