Aircraft Arresting System Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Atech, Scama AB, A-Laskuvarjo, Foster-Miller, General Atomics, Curtiss-Wright

Aircraft arresting system is deployed in an aircraft for swiftly decrease the speed at the time of landing. The different types of aircraft arresting system available in the market are mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS), aircraft carrier arresting system, engineered materials arresting system (EMAS), and others. The growing installations of EMAS at airports for avoiding aircraft overruns, and the boosting deployment of arresting systems in naval carriers to prevent the aircraft from overruns are some of the major drivers which bolster the growth of aircraft arresting systems market in the forecast period.

The requirement of high initial cost for the development of aircraft arresting system to be deployed in an aircraft, and inadequate capabilities of advanced arresting gears are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft arresting systems market. However, the rising demand for inadequate land utilization and low manpower, and the growing usage of arresting gears in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are creating various opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft arresting system market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are: Atech Inc., Scama AB, A-Laskuvarjo, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering SL, Foster-Miller, Inc., General Atomics, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Runway Safe Sweden AB, The Boeing Company, and General Dynamics Corporation among others.

