Adjustable Gastric Banding Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Snapshot

Adjustable laparoscopic gastric banding has gained currency in populations for whom other non-surgical interventions to reduce obesity have not shown results, or the results are not consistent over a period of time. The adjustable gastric banding had seen growing acceptance as an outpatient procedure. They are used in patients with severe obesity or those with BMI of 30 or more but with several comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and sleep apnea.

However, the market may have suffered due to several factors. Firstly, those undergoing adjustable gastric banding must complement by following dietary guidelines, Secondly, in many cases, frequent post-surgery visits may be needed. And, most importantly, the surgery may fail to show outcome due to various reasons; short-term complications are also a significant concern. Most importantly, over the past few years, finding suitable candidates for surgery in the adjustable gastric banding market may be plainly ineffective.

Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing demand for bariatric surgeries, especially in developed nations, is a key factor underpinning the evolution of the adjustable gastric banding market. Growing awareness of the minimal risk involved in this type of bariatric surgery is also boosting the market. This is because numerous aspects make the surgery minimally invasive and hence attractive for patient populations around the world. Obesity has put a huge burden on the primary health care in several countries across the world.

Over the past few years, the market has gained momentum from the regulatory impetus, especially from the approval of the procedure from the Food and Drug Administration and the U.K. NICE guidelines. The most attractive proposition boosting the demands in the adjustable gastric banding market are that the procedure doesn’t appear to alter the digestive capability of the body of the patient. This is due to the fact that the process doesn’t involve stapling of the stomach and bowel.

Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Notable Developments

Expanding options for surgical management of morbid obesity in patients has made a large bearing on the growth trajectories of the adjustable gastric banding market, and will continue to define its contours. However, weight loss surgery in adults hasn’t receive adequate attention for researchers to come with a potential review of the outcomes and side-effects in patients. This in a way has also hindered finding the most suitable candidates for adjustable gastric banding.

One of the areas that have seen notable advancement in the adjustable gastric banding market are on the back of research and studies to help surgeons decide the laparoscopic lap band placement. This has led to the advent of pars flaccida technique. Researchers in recent years have conducted systematic review of pars flaccida technique and have demonstrated improvements in them. One way they achieved this is by reducing the chance of band slippage. Numerous studies have also focused on improving placement of the gastric band.

Some of the key companies incessantly working toward consolidating their positions are:

ReShape Lifesciences

Mediflex Surgical Product

Intuitive Surgical

SpatzFgia

Ethicon

Apollo Endosurgery

Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regional markets, the adjustable gastric banding market is witnessing sizable prospects in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America with a robust health care paradigm and a large patient pool has been contributing large streams of revenues in the global market. On the other hand, extensive studies has been made by researchers in the region to understand the banding technique and the complications associated with the procedure. This has considerably expanded the prospects over the past few years.

