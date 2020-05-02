Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the acute agitation and aggression treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in the diagnosis of agitation and aggression in psychological illnesses, establishment of organizations to spread awareness, and rise in economic burden of psychological illness contribute to the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

Spreading Awareness about Agitation & Aggression and Rise in Economic Burden of Psychological Illness Drive Market

Changing attitudes toward the diagnosis of agitation and aggression among mentally ill patients and rise in awareness about treatments boost the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. The global acute agitation and aggression treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. A number of trends have been observed in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. Increase in the incidences of dementia among the geriatric population, rise in burden of mental illness, surge in agitation in patients, and increase in prescriptions of anti-psychotics are likely to contribute to the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market

Focus on research and development for the development of novel treatments for agitation and significant unmet clinical needs are likely to drive the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. There is significant focus on research on the usage of combination drugs, which include a combination of anti-psychotic drugs and antidepressants.

In order to address the unmet needs, acute agitation and aggression treatment market players are focused on enhancing their research and development, and strengthening their pipeline, with emphasis on the early launch of products. For instance, in 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company and Lundbeck started their phase III trial for the evaluation of Brexpiprazole, for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease patients. However, the social stigma associated with mental illness and preference for non-pharmacological interventions are likely to hamper the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. .

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at Rapid Pace

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been segmented based on drug class, route of administration, indication, end user, and region. In terms of drug class, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been categorized into first-generation anti-psychotics, second-generation anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines, and others.North America held a prominent share of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. Focus on spreading awareness among people about treatment related to agitation and aggression, increase in economic burden of mental illness, well-established healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading players, and rise in the focus of these players on research and development are boosting the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in North America.According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, over 10.2 million adults in the U.S. suffer from mental health and addiction disorders. Moreover, over 2 in every 5 adults in the U.S. suffer from mental illness. and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness.

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in the region is attributed to increase in the geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of mental illness such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and focus of market players on India and Japan to exploit opportunities in these emerging markets.

Significant Pipeline of Market Players to Drive Market

The report provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. These include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), and H. Lundbeck A/S.

