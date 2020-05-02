Acupuncture Needles Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Report

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

The classification of Acupuncture Needles includes Disposable Needle and Non-disposable Needle. And the proportion of Disposable Needle in 2017 is about 99.28%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Acupuncture Needles is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and other field. The most proportion of Acupuncture Needles is used in Hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 49.18%.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on the Acupuncture Needles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Acupuncture Needles Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 123 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Suzhou Medical

• SEIRIN

• Empecs

• Dongbang

• Suzhou Acupuncture

• Wuxi Jiajian

• Asiamed

• Cloud & Dragon

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Disposable Needle

• Non-disposable Needle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Acupuncture Needles market.

Chapter 1: Describe Acupuncture Needles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Acupuncture Needles Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Acupuncture Needles Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Acupuncture Needles Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Acupuncture Needles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Acupuncture Needles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald