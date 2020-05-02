2020 New Report: Smart Hubs Market forcasted for Excellent Revenue growth by 2026 :Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi
Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway.
Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market.
In Americas, North America accounts significantly towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Factors such as strong economic developments, high degree of internet penetration, and the increasing number of smartphone users will further influence the demand for technology-oriented products.
The global Smart Hubs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Smart Hubs Market Leading Players
LG Electronics
Logitech
Samsung
Microsoft
Xiaomi
SmartThings
Control4
Cozify
Crestron Electronics
Insteon
SmartBeings
Vera Control
Vivint
Zipato
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
WiFi
Bluetooth
Segment by Application
Specialty Retailers
Electronic Stores
Online Stores
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Hubs market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Smart Hubs market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Smart Hubs market?
• How will the global Smart Hubs market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Smart Hubs market?
