2020 New Report: Smart Hubs Market forcasted for Excellent Revenue growth by 2026 :Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway.

Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market.

In Americas, North America accounts significantly towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Factors such as strong economic developments, high degree of internet penetration, and the increasing number of smartphone users will further influence the demand for technology-oriented products.

The global Smart Hubs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Smart Hubs Market Leading Players

LG Electronics Logitech Samsung Microsoft Xiaomi SmartThings Control4 Cozify Crestron Electronics Insteon SmartBeings Vera Control Vivint Zipato Segment by Regions North America Europe China Japan Segment by Type WiFi Bluetooth Segment by Application Specialty Retailers Electronic Stores Online Stores

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Hubs market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Smart Hubs market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Smart Hubs market?

• How will the global Smart Hubs market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Smart Hubs market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 1 Smart Hubs Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Hubs 1.2 Smart Hubs Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 1.2.2 WiFi 1.2.3 Bluetooth 1.3 Smart Hubs Segment by Application 1.3.1 Smart Hubs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 1.3.2 Specialty Retailers 1.3.3 Electronic Stores 1.3.4 Online Stores 1.4 Global Smart Hubs Market by Region 1.4.1 Global Smart Hubs Market Size Region 1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.5 Global Smart Hubs Market Size 1.5.1 Global Smart Hubs Revenue (2014-2025) 1.5.2 Global Smart Hubs Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Smart Hubs Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Smart Hubs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.4 Manufacturers Smart Hubs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.5 Smart Hubs Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Smart Hubs Market Concentration Rate 2.5.2 Smart Hubs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Regions 3.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Regions 3.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 3.3 Global Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.4 North America Smart Hubs Production 3.4.1 North America Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.4.2 North America Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.5 Europe Smart Hubs Production 3.5.1 Europe Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.5.2 Europe Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.6 China Smart Hubs Production (2014-2019) 3.6.1 China Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.6.2 China Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.7 Japan Smart Hubs Production (2014-2019) 3.7.1 Japan Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.7.2 Japan Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Smart Hubs Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption by Regions 4.2 North America Smart Hubs Consumption (2014-2019) 4.3 Europe Smart Hubs Consumption (2014-2019) 4.4 China Smart Hubs Consumption (2014-2019) 4.5 Japan Smart Hubs Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 5.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 5.3 Global Smart Hubs Price by Type (2014-2019) 5.4 Global Smart Hubs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Smart Hubs Market Analysis by Applications 6.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 6.2 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Hubs Business 7.1 LG Electronics 7.1.1 LG Electronics Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.1.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.1.3 LG Electronics Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 Logitech 7.2.1 Logitech Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.2.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.2.3 Logitech Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Samsung 7.3.1 Samsung Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.3.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.3.3 Samsung Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Microsoft 7.4.1 Microsoft Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.4.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.4.3 Microsoft Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 Xiaomi 7.5.1 Xiaomi Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.5.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.5.3 Xiaomi Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 SmartThings 7.6.1 SmartThings Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.6.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.6.3 SmartThings Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Control4 7.7.1 Control4 Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.7.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.7.3 Control4 Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 Cozify 7.8.1 Cozify Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.8.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.8.3 Cozify Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Crestron Electronics 7.9.1 Crestron Electronics Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.9.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.9.3 Crestron Electronics Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 Insteon 7.10.1 Insteon Smart Hubs Production Sites and Area Served 7.10.2 Smart Hubs Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.10.3 Insteon Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.11 SmartBeings 7.12 Vera Control 7.13 Vivint 7.14 Zipato 8 Smart Hubs Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Smart Hubs Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Hubs 8.4 Smart Hubs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.1.1 Direct Marketing 9.1.2 Indirect Marketing 9.2 Smart Hubs Distributors List 9.3 Smart Hubs Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities 10.3 Market Drivers 10.4 Challenges 10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Smart Hubs Market Forecast 11.1 Global Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast 11.1.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 11.1.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 11.1.3 Global Smart Hubs Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2 Global Smart Hubs Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 11.2.1 North America Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.2 Europe Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.3 China Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.4 Japan Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 11.3.1 North America Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.2 Europe Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.3 China Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.4 Japan Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.4 Global Smart Hubs Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025) 11.5 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source 13.2.1 Secondary Sources 13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Author List 13.4 Disclaimer

