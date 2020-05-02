2020 New Report: Document Scanner Market Competitive Share & Forecast 2026:Canon, HP, Epson
The document scanner industry concentration is relatively high. The four leader brands, i.e. Fujitsu, Canon, HP, Epson take above 60% of global production.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and Japan. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as HP and Kodak have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, Fujitsu has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Beijing and Shanghai cities.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 29%, followed by EU with 23% in 2017. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 9.21%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The Document Scanner market was valued at 1120 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1730 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Document Scanner.
Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Document Scanner market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Document Scanner Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Document Scanner market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Document Scanner market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Document Scanner market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Document Scanner market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Document Scanner market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Document Scanner market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Document Scanner market.
Document Scanner Market Leading Players
Fujitsu
Canon
HP
Epson
Brother
Plustek
Kodak
Panasonic
Uniscan
MICROTEK
Founder Technology
Hanvon
Avision
Visioneer (Xerox)
Market Segment by Product Type
High-speed Document Scanner
Flatbed Document Scanner
Portable Document Scanner
Other
Market Segment by Application
Financial
Government
Business
Household
Other
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
