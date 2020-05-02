2020 New Report: : Android POS Market Size, Growth, Industry Report 2026:Xinguodu, Smartpeak, Newland Payment

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.

China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The global Android POS market is valued at 23 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.0% during 2019-2025.

The report on the global Android POS market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Android POS Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Android POS market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Android POS market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Android POS market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Android POS market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Android POS market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Android POS market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Android POS market.

In 2018, the global Android POS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Android POS Market Leading Players

Fujian Centerm PAX Technology Xinguodu Smartpeak Newland Payment Clover Network Zall Fintech SZZT Electronics Sunmi Justtide Ingenico NEWPOS Wintec Hisense Segment by Regions North America Europe China Japan Segment by Type Portable POS Desktop POS Segment by Application Retail Restaurant Hospitality Other

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Android POS market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Android POS market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Android POS market?

• How will the global Android POS market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Android POS market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 1 Android POS Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Android POS 1.2 Android POS Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Android POS Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 1.2.2 Portable POS 1.2.3 Desktop POS 1.3 Android POS Segment by Application 1.3.1 Android POS Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 1.3.2 Retail 1.3.3 Restaurant 1.3.4 Hospitality 1.3.5 Other 1.3 Global Android POS Market by Region 1.3.1 Global Android POS Market Size Region 1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 1.4 Global Android POS Market Size 1.4.1 Global Android POS Revenue (2014-2025) 1.4.2 Global Android POS Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Android POS Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Android POS Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Android POS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Android POS Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 2.4 Manufacturers Android POS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.5 Android POS Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Android POS Market Concentration Rate 2.5.2 Android POS Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Android POS Production Market Share by Regions 3.1 Global Android POS Production Market Share by Regions 3.2 Global Android POS Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 3.3 Global Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.4 North America Android POS Production 3.4.1 North America Android POS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.4.2 North America Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.5 Europe Android POS Production 3.5.1 Europe Android POS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.5.2 Europe Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.6 China Android POS Production (2014-2019) 3.6.1 China Android POS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.6.2 China Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 3.7 Japan Android POS Production (2014-2019) 3.7.1 Japan Android POS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019) 3.7.2 Japan Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Android POS Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Android POS Consumption by Regions 4.2 North America Android POS Consumption (2014-2019) 4.3 Europe Android POS Consumption (2014-2019) 4.4 China Android POS Consumption (2014-2019) 4.5 Japan Android POS Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Android POS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Android POS Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 5.2 Global Android POS Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 5.3 Global Android POS Price by Type (2014-2019) 5.4 Global Android POS Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Android POS Market Analysis by Applications 6.1 Global Android POS Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 6.2 Global Android POS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Android POS Business 7.1 Fujian Centerm 7.1.1 Fujian Centerm Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.1.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.1.3 Fujian Centerm Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 PAX Technology 7.2.1 PAX Technology Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.2.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.2.3 PAX Technology Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Xinguodu 7.3.1 Xinguodu Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.3.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.3.3 Xinguodu Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Smartpeak 7.4.1 Smartpeak Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.4.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.4.3 Smartpeak Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 Newland Payment 7.5.1 Newland Payment Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.5.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.5.3 Newland Payment Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Clover Network 7.6.1 Clover Network Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.6.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.6.3 Clover Network Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Zall Fintech 7.7.1 Zall Fintech Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.7.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.7.3 Zall Fintech Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 SZZT Electronics 7.8.1 SZZT Electronics Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.8.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.8.3 SZZT Electronics Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Sunmi 7.9.1 Sunmi Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.9.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.9.3 Sunmi Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 Justtide 7.10.1 Justtide Android POS Production Sites and Area Served 7.10.2 Android POS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 7.10.3 Justtide Android POS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 7.11 Ingenico 7.12 NEWPOS 7.13 Wintec 7.14 Hisense 8 Android POS Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Android POS Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Android POS 8.4 Android POS Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.1.1 Direct Marketing 9.1.2 Indirect Marketing 9.2 Android POS Distributors List 9.3 Android POS Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities 10.3 Market Drivers 10.4 Challenges 10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Android POS Market Forecast 11.1 Global Android POS Production, Revenue Forecast 11.1.1 Global Android POS Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 11.1.2 Global Android POS Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 11.1.3 Global Android POS Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2 Global Android POS Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 11.2.1 North America Android POS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.2 Europe Android POS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.3 China Android POS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.2.4 Japan Android POS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3 Global Android POS Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 11.3.1 North America Android POS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.2 Europe Android POS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.3 China Android POS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.3.4 Japan Android POS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 11.4 Global Android POS Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025) 11.5 Global Android POS Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source 13.2.1 Secondary Sources 13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Author List 13.4 Disclaimer

