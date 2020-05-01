Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel  Market Provides Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Opportunities by Types and Application to 2030

”

The “Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel industry with a focus on the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market:

The key players operating the global viscose staple fiber for apparel market involves Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Lenzing AG, China Hi-Tech Group Corporation (CHTC), Glanzstoff Industries, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., Sniac Group, Sateri Jiangxi Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. For instance, in January 2018: Grasim Industries received eco clearance for increasing the production of viscose staple fibre at Gujarat, India which would entail an investment of INR 2,560 crore. In April 2017, Sateri signed an agreement of investment with the municipal government of Jiujiang in Jiangxi province to expand its viscose staple fiber capacity in China by up to 1 million tons per year

The Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Report is segmented as:

By Type (Strong Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, and Ordinary Fiber)

(Strong Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, and Ordinary Fiber) By Production Process (Pulp, Sulfuric Acid, Carbon Disulfide, and Rayon Grade Caustic Soda)

Process (Pulp, Sulfuric Acid, Carbon Disulfide, and Rayon Grade Caustic Soda) By Application (Non-Woven, Textile Apparels, and Specialty)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

