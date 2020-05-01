Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Key Vendors, Global Share, Emerging Trends and Key Players are Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2019-2027|
Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The ultrasonic flow meter is used to measure the fluid velocity which will calculate the motion of the gas or any liquid flowing. The vast applications of ultrasonic flow meter in hydrocarbon industry is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market. Further, approval of regulatory standards by authorities such as American Petroleum Institute and International Organization of Legal Metrology, American Gas Associations, and others are anticipated to offer a positive market outlook over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Most of the players operating in the flow meters market have their manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific, since the production cost in this region is lower than other regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising investments in water & wastewater, energy and power, refining and chemicals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Badger Meter
Danfoss
Emerson
Fuji Electric
GE
Honeywell
Siemens
Teledyne
Bronkhorst
Eesiflo
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Implementation Type:
Clamp-On
Inline
Other Implementation Types
By Measurement Technology:
Transit-Time
Doppler
Hybrid
By Number Of Paths:
Path Transit-Time
& Above Paths Transit-Time
By End-Users:
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Water & Waste-water
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
