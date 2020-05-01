Silicon Alloys Market 2020 By Type (Ferrosilicon, Aluminum-Silicon Alloy), Application (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Electrical Steel, Cast Iron) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

The market study on the global Silicon Alloys Market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.

Synopsis of the Market:

Silicon alloys are metallic or semiconductor alloys with silicon as a significant element. In semiconductor manufacture, particularly for microelectronics, silicon may be the dominant component of an alloy with other semiconductors or metals.

The global silicon alloys market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Increasing demand from the automotive industry and rapid industrialization and development in infrastructure, especially in developing countries are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of silicon alloys during the forecast period. On the contrary, high energy requirement for silicon alloys production is one of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global silicon alloys market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

1. Ferroglobe

2. Elkem ASA

3. OM Holdings Ltd.

4. RFA International

5. Dragon Northwest Ferroalloy Co., Ltd.

6. Kuwait United Chemalloys Manufacturing

7. DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd.

8. SKP Group

9 American Elements

10. ArcelorMittal

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

* Ferrosilicon

* Aluminum-Silicon Alloy

* Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

* Carbon Steel

* Stainless Steel

* Electrical Steel

* Cast Iron

* Others

