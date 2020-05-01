Pre-insulated pipes Market Growth Opportunities, Remarkable Developments and Key Players are Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2019-2027|Georg Fischer AG ,Perma-Pipe International Holdings

Name: Sameer Joshi

Global pre-insulated pipes market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pre-insulated pipes are used to maintain the temperature of the fluid in both cooling and heating networks. They are used for transportation of liquids and gases in various industrial sector. Pre-insulated pipes have advantages such as enhanced insulation, high efficiency better physical performance, prevent heat loss and more over traditional pipes. These factors have resulted in the growing adoption of these pipes in different end use industries for conserving energy and preventing heat loss. District heating & cooling end use industry segment coupled with growing penetration of pre-insulated pipes in niche application are key driving factor of market growth.

Further, growing government support coupled with increasing investment in emerging economies in pre-insulated pipes is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of these pre-insulated pipes is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global pre-insulated pipes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of district heating & cooling systems coupled with growing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient solutions, growing construction activities and amendments in the energy saving would create lucrative growth prospects for the pre-insulated pipes market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Georg Fischer AG

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Uponor Oyj

Polypipe Group PLC

Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding

Interplast S.A.

Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH

Pem Korea Co., Ltd.

Thermaflex International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation

Below Ground

Above Ground

By End-use Industry

District Heating & Cooling

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Utility

Others

By layer

Carrier Pipes

Foaming/Insulation Layers

Jacketing

By material used

Metals & Alloys

Others

By medium

Steam

Water

Others

By type of Pipes

Flexible

Rigid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Pre-insulated pipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

