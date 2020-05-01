Online Clothing Rental Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Chic by Choice, Rent the Runway, Lending Luxury

The “Online Clothing Rental Market” report is of great significance and value for those who are looking for the detail information on Online Clothing Rental market. The most important factor of this report provides the strategies and analysis of Online Clothing Rental to provide the future event estimation based on SWOT analysis, trending events and feasibility study. This report is developed with a vision to provide the detail forecasting for regional and international markets which includes historical and future trends for market demand, market size, competitors, prices trade and supply.

The global online clothing rental market size is estimated to be USD 1.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Global Online Clothing Rental Market:

Chic by Choice, Rent the Runway, Lending Luxury, Share Wardrobe, Secoo Holdings Limited, Gwynnie Bee, Glam Corner Pty, Le Tote, Dress & Go.

Global Online Clothing Rental Market: Segmentation by Product

Women, Men, Kids

Global Online Clothing Rental Market: Segmentation by Application

Business to consumer(B2C), Consumer to Consumer(C2C)

ncreasing online retail is the primary driving factor for this growth. Moreover, technological advancements, internet penetration, increasing popularity of online shopping portals over the last few years are driving the market.

On the basis of end use, the online clothing rental market is segmented into men, women, and kids. The women segment accounted for the leading market share of more than 58.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth in near future.Traditional renting is projected to register a CAGR of more than 11.2% over the forecast period. Formal clothes is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 48.0%.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

In 2018, North America led with market share of around 40% and is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR in near future. In North America, U.S. contributes to majority of share and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.0% over the forecast period. Europe is the second largest segment with the market share of around 27% in 2020 . Western Europe is the dominant segment in Europe, due to the high purchasing power and fashion-conscious consumers in countries, such as France, Italy, and U.K.

Key Highlight The Report :

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Online Clothing Rental to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Online Clothing Rental market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the global Online Clothing Rental market is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top 5 and 10 companies.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Online Clothing Rental market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This part of the research study shows how different application segments contribute to the global Online Clothing Rental market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers complete forecast of the global Online Clothing Rental market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Upstream Raw Materials: The report provides analysis of key raw materials used in the global Online Clothing Rental market, manufacturing cost structure, and the industrial chain.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Appendix: Here, we have provided a disclaimer, our data sources, data triangulation, market breakdown, research programs and design, and our research approach.

