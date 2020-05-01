Middle East and Africa General Aviation Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Middle East &Africa general aviation market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the number of high net-worth individuals has changed the preference of passengers towards private aircraft in the region. This is driving the market in the region currently.

Increasing travel and tourism in the Middle East & Africa region is driving the general aviation market growth in the region by attracting more passengers to the region.

However, fluctuations in oil prices may pose a threat to the general aviation market in the region, as most of the countries in the Middle East are oil-based economies.

Competitive Landscape

The market is currently consolidated, with around ten players catering to the general aviation customers in the Middle-East & Africa region. Textron Inc., Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream), and The Boeing Company are the main players in the market. New aircraft models, such as Global 7500 (by Bombardier), G500 aircraft (by Gulfstream Corporation), and Cessna Denali (by Textron Inc.), etc., have gained a lot of attention, recently, which may help these companies to stand out amid the competition, and increase their presence in the fast-growing markets in the region.

Business Jet Segment will Continue to be the Largest Market in the Years to Come

The business jet segment is the major revenue generating segment for the market as of 2018. In the Middle East region, the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets is the highest and is a major driver for the business jet segment’s growth. The business jet segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years in the region, after a downfall for several years, mainly due to the economic downturn. Business jet manufacturers have also shifted their focus and are considering the Middle East as a high potential region for future business jet sales, as several companies in the United States and Europe are cutting back on frills like the corporate plane charter in an attempt to save money and appease investors.

Saudi Arabia is the Largest Market for General Aviation in the Region as of 2018

In 2018, Saudi Arabia was the biggest market for business aviation activity in the Middle East region, accounting for more than one-third of the total business aircraft in the Middle East region. The high wealth in the country makes its a lucrative market for general aviation. However, UAE, another wealthy nation in the region, is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the years to come. General aviation is witnessing tremendous growth in the United Arab Emirates and the growth can be traced to the increase in the presence of general aviation players in the region. Dubai is projected to be a major destination in the Middle East during the forecast period, both for business travel purposes and tourist purposes. All these factors are anticipated to help the growth of the UAE general aviation market.

