Menthol Market Global Insights and Outlook 2020 to 2026: Agson Global, Symrise AG, Nantong Menthol Factory, Takasago, Tienyuan Chem

The global Menthol market is valued at 4244.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 5915.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Key Players Mentioned (Sales, Growth, Value and Volume, Sales Ratio):

Agson Global, Symrise AG, Nantong Menthol Factory, Takasago, Tienyuan Chem, Arora Aromatics, Fengle Perfume, Swati Menthol & Allied Chem, Nectar Lifesciences, Bhagat Aromatics, KM Chemicals, Silverline Chemicals, Yinfeng Pharma, Great Nation Essential Oils, Xiangsheng Perfume, BASF, Ifan Chem, Mentha & Allied Products, Neeru Enterprises, Vinayak, Hindustan Mint&Agro Products, A.G. Industries

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

Based on type , the Menthol market is categorized into:

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

According to applications , Menthol market splits into:

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Menthol Market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

This Menthol market research study is an extensive collection of data about this industry. The data comprises an in-depth evaluation of this business. A detailed outline with regards to the Menthol market size with respect to the valuation and volume, as well as the scenario of the Menthol market have been provided in the report.

The Global Menthol market factors described in this report are:

Key Strategic Developments in market: The research includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors functioning in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Offset Inks Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

