Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Competitive Insights and Growth Prospects 2020

In 2018, the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size was 3020 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5750 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market: XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD, SEKO, United Parcel Service, Werner Global Logistics, Ryder, JD.com, Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport, Wayfair, MondoConvenienza, Schneider Electric, Geek Squad Inc and other.

Wayfair will bring more of its supply chain logistics in house in an effort to cut costs, deliver on fulfillment promises and streamline the supplier experience, CEO Niraj Shah said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. Shah said the company already handles 74% of large-format last-mile deliveries for Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, with 90% of those going through Wayfair’s own “middle-mile” chain.

Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Traditional Logistics

Non-traditional Logistics

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Furniture Assembly

Household Appliance Installation

Other Services

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the ​Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

