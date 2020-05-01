Interlinings and Linings Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020

Chargeurs Fashion Technologies, the world’s second-largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, is expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of Precision Custom Coatings’ (PCC) interlinings business. The acquisition – the company’s first in the US and its largest to date – will expand its business into new technical performance wear categories, including outerwear, performance apparel and athleisure, as well as intimate apparel. Chargeurs Fashion Technologies currently works with luxury, ready-to-wear and fast-fashion brands that include Chanel, Gucci, Hermès and Uniqlo.

The acquisition, which consists of a share deal of PCC Asia and an asset deal of the PCC USA interlinings business carveout, is not expected to lead to any redundancies and is due to be completed by the end of 2019. PCC has annual revenues of more than US$80m and employs 300 people in 10 countries Worldwide

Get a sample copy of this report before purchase at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051124607/global-interlinings-linings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=fnbherald&Mode=RJ

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Interlinings & Linings market are:

Chargeur (FR), Freudenberg (DE), Wendler (DE), Kufner (DE), QST (US), Veratex (CA), PCC (US), Edmund Bell (UK), Block Bindings (CA), H&V (US), NH Textil (DE), Helsa (DE), Evans Textile (UK), Permess (NL), Whaleys (UK), MacCulloch & Wallis (UK), Godolo (BD), Alam (BD), R.M.I. (BD), Shaning (BD), Concorde (BD), Jianghuai (CN), Haihui (CN), YiYi (CN), Yoniner (CN), Huawei (CN), Kingsafe (CN), UBL (CN), Seattle (CN), FIX (CN) and Other.

Market segment by Types

Interlinings

Linings

Market segment by Application

Clothing

Outer Garment

Bags

Shoes

Others

Get full access to this report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051124607/global-interlinings-linings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=fnbherald&Mode=RJ

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Interlinings & Linings Industry:

Interlinings & Linings Market Sales Overview.

Interlinings & Linings Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Interlinings & Linings Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Interlinings & Linings Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Interlinings & Linings Market Analysis by Application.

Interlinings & Linings Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Buy This Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/03051124607?mode=su?source=fnbherald&Mode=RJ

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald