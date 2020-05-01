Industrial Cloud Market Prospects Outlook 2020 and Top Key Players – AMAZON WEB SERVICES, CISCO Systems, GE, GOOGLE, IBM Corporation

Industrial cloud is a specially designed cloud platform to meet the needs of a specific industry, and it helps in creating more value within the bounds of the industry. The increasing popularity of cloud-based applications across various sectors is aiding the growth of industry cloud market.

Increasing popularity of industrial automation, increasing popularity of cloud based solutions are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, the network and data isolation issuers are the major factors that are hindering the growth of this market.

Key players profiled in the report include AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC., CISCO Systems, GE CO., GOOGLE INC, IBM Corporation, INFOR INC., MICROSOFT CORP., ORACLE, SAP SE, SIEMENS AG

The “Global industrial cloud Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial cloud industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial cloud market with detailed market segmentation by service type, industry vertical and geography. The global industrial cloud market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial cloud market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the industrial cloud market.

The global industrial cloud market is segmented on the basis of service type and industry vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented as platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, software as a service. On the basis of the industrial vertical the market is segmented as manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, healthcare, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE

8. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

9. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. INDUSTRIAL CLOUD MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC

11.2. CISCO SYSTEMS

11.3. GE CO.

11.4. GOOGLE INC

11.5. IBM CORPORATION

11.6. INFOR INC.

11.7. MICROSOFT CORP.

11.8. ORACLE

11.9. SAP SE

11.10. SIEMENS AG

12. APPENDIX

