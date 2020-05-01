Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Overview

The Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for internet access and the increasing number of consumer electronics devices across the globe, primarily in the residential sector.

– The ease of installation merged with the cost benefits associated with the purchase of an extender as compared to adding another Wi-Fi router, essentially performing the same function of extending the Wi-Fi coverage, are the major advantages playing a vital role in increasing the sales of the Wi-Fi range extenders mostly in the commercial and residential sectors.

– The rapid growth of the connected homes concept and the emergence of the smart home ecosystem are among the other major factors expected to boost the growth of the market.

– The emergence of the BYOD trend in the corporate sector has further propelled the use of wireless routers in the commercial space.

– Additionally, the demand for the wireless routers is rising from the growing consumer preference towards the installation of smart devices in their homes, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among a host of lot other appliances.

Scope of the Report

A Wi-Fi range expander or a Wi-Fi Booster is a communication device that repeats the wireless signal from the base router to expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It basically functions as a bridge, capturing the WiFi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, improving the performance and range of Wifi router.

Key Market Trends

The proliferation of Smart City and Smart Home Applications to Drive the Market Growth

– Smart cities and smart homes are growing tremendously to transform modern life. The smart home is defined as a residence that has installed smart products/devices, such as smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, air conditioners, smart televisions, and many more devices.

– With the rapid increase in the sales of smart home devices, the Wi-Fi range extender market is poised to grow further.

– Smart products/devices which are used in the smart homes/offices are required to be connected to the internet to work seamlessly and thus, requires Wi-Fi range extenders for increased range of a normal Wi-Fi router. The overall demand for smart products is poised to increase owing to technological innovations, consumer interest, and greater accessibility.

– A smart city consists of smart systems like smart traffic system, smart buildings, smart water management, smart waste management and a couple of IoT devices among others which needs an internet connection to provide useful data to keep track of the resources, which is expected to boost the market studied.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North American region is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi range extender market and is expected to hold the largest share.

– Most of the major Wi-Fi range extender companies are headquartered in the United States.

– Moreover, most of the companies test and launch their products and services in the country before the global launch and deployment of the product.

– With the growing number of devices per household, fast adoption of new technology and growing focus towards digitalization, the region is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

– Also, one of the major major factor contributing towards the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market is the increased utilization of wireless service among various end-users in the region. The Wi-Fi extender is primarily used in the US due to a large number of residential users adopting connected device technology.

Competitive Landscape

The Wi-Fi range extender market is highly concentrated with the presence of many players running the business on national as well as international boundaries. The market is moderately concentrated and the key strategies adopted by major players are product innovation and mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Ericsson Inc, Juniper Networks among others.

– January 2018 – Netgear launched Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi Routers with two flagship products to cut lag and enhance game play, which will help to increase the level of speed, performance, personalization, and control.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base

4.3.2 Proliferation of Smart Cities and Smart Homes

4.3.3 Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs of Installation

4.4.2 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Indoor Wi-Fi

5.1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Extenders & Repeaters

5.2.2 Access Points

5.2.3 Antennas

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Enterprise

5.3.3 Commercial

5.3.4 Public

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 NETGEAR Inc.

6.1.5 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

6.1.6 TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.9 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

6.1.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

