Global Water-Based Inks Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Maleic, Shellac), Process (Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Corrugated Cardboards, Flexible Packaging, Tags & Labels) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Global Water-Based Inks Market 2020 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). This report is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this global market.

Synopsis of the Market:

Water based ink is any ink which uses water as a solvent base to carry the pigment. There are a few different varieties of water based ink, from ready for use (RFU) inks, to newer formulations like High Solid Acrylic (HSA) inks. It also has the advantage of being an excellent ink system for high speed roll-to-roll yardage printing. Water-based ink also is a good choice where ink penetration is desirable, such as in towel printing

The global water-based inks market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Rapid industrialization and increase in demand for water-based inks from publication and packaging industries and increase in usage of tags & labels as a mode of advertising are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Water-Based Inks during the forecast period. On the contrary, declining application of paper due to influence of digitalization are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

1. Flint Group

2. Dic Corporation

3. Sakata Inx Corporation

4. Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

5. Color Resolution International

6. Toyo Ink

7. Nazdar Ink Company

8. T & K Toka Co., Ltd.

9 Huber Group

10. Wikoff Color Corporation

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Water-Based Inks Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

On the basis of resin type, the market is split into

* Acrylic

* Maleic

* Shellac

* Others

On the basis of process, the market is split into

* Gravure

* Flexographic

* Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

* Corrugated Cardboards

* Flexible Packaging

* Tags & Labels

* Folding Cartons

* Others

Table of Contents-

Global Water-Based Inks Industry Market Research Report

1 Water-Based Inks Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Water-Based Inks Market, by Type

4 Water-Based Inks Market, by Application

5 Global Water-Based Inks Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global Water-Based Inks Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global Water-Based Inks Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Water-Based Inks Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Water-Based Inks Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

