Global Satellite Communication Market in the Defense Sector-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Satellite Communication Market in the Defense Sector Overview

The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.90% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the penetration of IoT in military operations, it is significantly impacting military intelligence, operations, and surveillance.

– Further, technological advancement in miniaturization, connected technology, robust network environment, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are also expected to fuel the satellite communication market.

– In addition to that, the governments of several countries are taking numerous initiatives to facilitate the manufacturing of military communication systems and solutions, which is another strong factor that will support the growth of the military communications market. Governments of countries like China, US, UK, Indonesia, etc., play a vital role in promoting maritime security since the maritime industry adds to the regions’ economic growth.

– For example, in April 2018, ORBCOMM and Maerospace extended AIS contract with the Government of Canada. Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic.

– However, the high cost of manufacturing as well as of components of satellite communication equipment is likely to hinder the satellite communication market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The satellite communications sector is quite diverse and complex and is heavily influenced by technological change, regulation, and both government and private-sector investment decisions. Common maritime satellite communication services include voice calling, Internet ,access for oceanic weather, navigation and fishing. In addition, demand for military communication systems is also constantly on the rise in disaster relief centers, to deliver a quick response. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global satellite communication market in defense sector owing to extensive usage of the technology.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

– Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of modern warfare. Implementation of AI in Satellite Communication to be a major trend in the coming decade. Further, the governments of various countries are investing in communication technology such as navigation systems, vessel tracking, etc.

– Military satellites are a measure of the nation’s military strength, operability, and the ability to attack or defend itself. These satellites give the military real-time data of movement of troops and regarding the arsenal at enemy borders.

– Nowadays, nanosatellites are coming into the picture because of their usability. Nanosatellites are defined as satellites with a mass less than or equal to 10 kg. Moreover, recent advances in optics and communication technologies have improved the smaller spacecraft’ capabilities for remote sensing and imaging. Heightened government interest coupled with increasing maturity of the technology is attracting companies to invest in this sector.

– For instance, the National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) budget for the fiscal year 2020 is USD 21 billion. It’s a 1.4% increase over by 2019. NASA will take a more active role in commercializing new space technologies. Many of its new initiatives have military and business applications.

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

– China and India are largely responsible for the rapid growth of satellite communication market in the defense sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The governments of these countries have adopted conscious strategies to make maritime, aeronautical, and military sectors more secure. Appropriate communication channels make a big part of this strategy, which will inevitably fuel the demand for mobile satellite services.

– Also, China and India, are the world’s two emerging economic powers, are demonstrating a sustained increase in their military expenditure and contribute to the growth in world military spending. Further, joint military activities are increasing among the Asia-Pacific regions. These activities are creating a market for satellite communication market in the defense sector.

– For example, the government of India allocated Rs 4,04,365 crore (the US $62.8 billion) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The governments are increasing their military budgets as well.

Competitive Landscape

The satellite communication market in the defense sector is competitive in nature and fragmented. Some of the key players of the satellite communication market in the defense sector are Baker Hughes Incorporated, Globecomm Systems, Inmarsat Communications, Iridium Communications Inc amongst others. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

– June 2018 – Viasat acquirred Horsebridge Defence and Security to enhance military opportunities with UK Defence Forces. Through this acquisition, the Viasat UK group gained deeper military communications integration expertise; enabling the company to continue to grow its business in the UK defense market by delivering mission-critical ground-based communication networks and services.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Sea-borne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies

4.3.2 Rise in the Demand for Merchant Shipping

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Satellite Service Market

4.4.2 Reliance on High-cost Satellite Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Ground Equipment (Gateway, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Equipment, Network Operation Center (NOC), Satellite News Gathering (SNG) Equipment

5.1.2 Service (Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), Fixed Satellite Services, Earth Observation Services)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Surveillance and Tracking

5.2.2 Remote Sensing

5.2.3 Disaster Recovery

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Globecomm Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Inmarsat Communications

6.1.3 Iridium Communications Inc.

6.1.4 KVH Industries, Inc.

6.1.5 Orbcomm Inc.

6.1.6 Cobham Plc

6.1.7 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

6.1.8 ViaSat Inc

6.1.9 VT iDirect, Inc

6.1.10 L3 Technologies, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

