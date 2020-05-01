Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market 2020 By Form (Powder, Pellet, Latex), Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), End-Use Industry (Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Electrical, Solar) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market 2020 industry research report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insight, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market including but not limited to: Regional, technology, and applications.

Synopsis of the Market:

Polyvinylidene fluoride or polyvinylidene difluoride is a highly non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride. PVDF is a specialty plastic used in applications requiring the highest purity, as well as resistance to solvents, acids and hydrocarbons.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Increase in demand from the military and aerospace sector and consumption of PVDF resins as a binder in lithium-ion battery manufacturing are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) during the forecast period. On the contrary, growing demand of PTFE as a substitute are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is segmented on the basis of form, type, end-use industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

1. Arkema Group

2. 3M

3. Kureha Corporation

4. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

5. Quadrant Group of Companies

6. RTP Company

7. SABIC

8. Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

9 Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

10. Solvay

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

On the basis of form, the market is split into

* Powder

* Pellet

* Latex

* Others

On the basis of type, the market is split into

* Homopolymer

* Copolymer

* Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is split into

* Chemical Processing

* Oil & Gas

* Electrical & Electronics

* Solar

* Others

Table of Contents-

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Industry Market Research Report

1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, by Type

4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, by Application

5 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

