Global Milk Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Market Statistics, Growth Opportunity, Segmentation & Industry Forecast till 2025

Milk is a white liquid nutrient-rich food produced by the mammary glands of mammals. It is the primary source of nutrition for infant mammals (including humans who are breastfed) before they are able to digest other types of food.

In 2019, the market size of Milk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Milk.

This report studies the global market size of Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Milk sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nestle

Danone

Arla Foods

Mengniu Dairy

Lactalis

Dairy Farmers of America

General Mills

Unilever

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Saputo

Yili Group

Meiji Holdings

DMK

Abbott Laboratories

Sodiaal

Brightfood

Sanyuan

Market Segment by Product Type

Yogurt

Probiotic Milk

Pure Milk

Others

Market Segment by Application

Online

Offline

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Milk manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Yogurt

1.3.3 Probiotic Milk

1.3.4 Pure Milk

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Milk Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Offline

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Milk Market Size

2.1.1 Global Milk Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Milk Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Milk Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Milk Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Milk Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Milk Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Milk Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Milk Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Milk Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Milk Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Milk Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Yogurt Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Probiotic Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Pure Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Milk Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Milk Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Milk Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Milk Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Milk Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Milk Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Milk Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Milk Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Milk Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.1.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 Danone

10.2.1 Danone Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.2.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.2.5 Danone Recent Development

10.3 Arla Foods

10.3.1 Arla Foods Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.3.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.3.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

10.4 Mengniu Dairy

10.4.1 Mengniu Dairy Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.4.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.4.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development

10.5 Lactalis

10.5.1 Lactalis Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.5.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.5.5 Lactalis Recent Development

10.6 Dairy Farmers of America

10.6.1 Dairy Farmers of America Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.6.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.6.5 Dairy Farmers of America Recent Development

10.7 General Mills

10.7.1 General Mills Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.7.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.7.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.8 Unilever

10.8.1 Unilever Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.8.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.8.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.9 Dean Foods

10.9.1 Dean Foods Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.9.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.9.5 Dean Foods Recent Development

10.10 Fonterra

10.10.1 Fonterra Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk

10.10.4 Milk Product Introduction

10.10.5 Fonterra Recent Development

10.11 Saputo

10.12 Yili Group

10.13 Meiji Holdings

10.14 DMK

10.15 Abbott Laboratories

10.16 Sodiaal

10.17 Brightfood

10.18 Sanyuan

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Milk Sales Channels

11.2.2 Milk Distributors

11.3 Milk Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Milk Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Milk Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Milk Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

