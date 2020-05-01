Global Milk Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Market Statistics, Growth Opportunity, Segmentation & Industry Forecast till 2025
Milk is a white liquid nutrient-rich food produced by the mammary glands of mammals. It is the primary source of nutrition for infant mammals (including humans who are breastfed) before they are able to digest other types of food.
In 2019, the market size of Milk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3602409
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Milk.
This report studies the global market size of Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Milk sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nestle
Danone
Arla Foods
Mengniu Dairy
Lactalis
Dairy Farmers of America
General Mills
Unilever
Dean Foods
Fonterra
Saputo
Yili Group
Meiji Holdings
DMK
Abbott Laboratories
Sodiaal
Brightfood
Sanyuan
Market Segment by Product Type
Yogurt
Probiotic Milk
Pure Milk
Others
Market Segment by Application
Online
Offline
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Milk manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Milk are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-milk-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Yogurt
1.3.3 Probiotic Milk
1.3.4 Pure Milk
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Milk Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Online
1.4.3 Offline
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Milk Market Size
2.1.1 Global Milk Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Milk Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Milk Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Milk Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Milk Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Milk Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Milk Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Milk Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Milk Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Milk Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Yogurt Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Probiotic Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Pure Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Milk Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Milk Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Milk Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Milk Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Milk Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Milk Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Milk Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Milk Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Milk Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Nestle
10.1.1 Nestle Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.1.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.2 Danone
10.2.1 Danone Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.2.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.2.5 Danone Recent Development
10.3 Arla Foods
10.3.1 Arla Foods Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.3.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.3.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.4 Mengniu Dairy
10.4.1 Mengniu Dairy Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.4.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.4.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development
10.5 Lactalis
10.5.1 Lactalis Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.5.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.5.5 Lactalis Recent Development
10.6 Dairy Farmers of America
10.6.1 Dairy Farmers of America Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.6.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.6.5 Dairy Farmers of America Recent Development
10.7 General Mills
10.7.1 General Mills Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.7.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.7.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.8 Unilever
10.8.1 Unilever Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.8.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.8.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.9 Dean Foods
10.9.1 Dean Foods Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.9.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.9.5 Dean Foods Recent Development
10.10 Fonterra
10.10.1 Fonterra Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Milk
10.10.4 Milk Product Introduction
10.10.5 Fonterra Recent Development
10.11 Saputo
10.12 Yili Group
10.13 Meiji Holdings
10.14 DMK
10.15 Abbott Laboratories
10.16 Sodiaal
10.17 Brightfood
10.18 Sanyuan
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Milk Sales Channels
11.2.2 Milk Distributors
11.3 Milk Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Milk Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Milk Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Milk Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Milk Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3602409
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald