Global Meal Replacement Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Demand Analysis, Detailed Study, Production Growth and Regional Overview till 2025
Meal replacement products are calorie-controlled, pre-packaged products such as bars and beverages, which can replace a solid heavy meal. Meal replacement products have many nutritional benefits.
They are affordable and convenient. Initially, meal replacement products were used by the elderly population, but now they are being marketed to adults. Several marketing activities are also being carried out by major brands to create more awareness about meal replacement products.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3602306
In 2019, the market size of Meal Replacement is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meal Replacement.
This report studies the global market size of Meal Replacement, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Meal Replacement sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Abbott
Herbalife
Kellogg
Nestle
SlimFast
Amazing Grass
Glanbia
GlaxoSmithKline
Healthy ‘N Fit International
Kraft Heinz
MET-Rx
Nouveau Dietetique
Nutiva
Nutrisystem
Onnit Labs
Orgain
Ultimate Superfoods
Market Segment by Product Type
Powdered Products
Edible Bars
Ready-To-Drink
Others
Market Segment by Application
Supermarket
Hypermarkets
Online
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Meal Replacement status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Meal Replacement manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meal Replacement are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-meal-replacement-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Powdered Products
1.3.3 Edible Bars
1.3.4 Ready-To-Drink
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarket
1.4.3 Hypermarkets
1.4.4 Online
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Size
2.1.1 Global Meal Replacement Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Meal Replacement Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Meal Replacement Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Meal Replacement Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Meal Replacement Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Meal Replacement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Meal Replacement Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Meal Replacement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Meal Replacement Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Meal Replacement Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Meal Replacement Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Meal Replacement Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Meal Replacement Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Powdered Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Edible Bars Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Ready-To-Drink Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Meal Replacement Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Meal Replacement Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Meal Replacement Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Meal Replacement Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Abbott
10.1.1 Abbott Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.1.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
10.2 Herbalife
10.2.1 Herbalife Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.2.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.2.5 Herbalife Recent Development
10.3 Kellogg
10.3.1 Kellogg Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.3.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.3.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.4 Nestle
10.4.1 Nestle Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.4.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.4.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.5 SlimFast
10.5.1 SlimFast Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.5.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.5.5 SlimFast Recent Development
10.6 Amazing Grass
10.6.1 Amazing Grass Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.6.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.6.5 Amazing Grass Recent Development
10.7 Glanbia
10.7.1 Glanbia Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.7.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.7.5 Glanbia Recent Development
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline
10.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.8.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.8.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development
10.9 Healthy ‘N Fit International
10.9.1 Healthy ‘N Fit International Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.9.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.9.5 Healthy ‘N Fit International Recent Development
10.10 Kraft Heinz
10.10.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement
10.10.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction
10.10.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.11 MET-Rx
10.12 Nouveau Dietetique
10.13 Nutiva
10.14 Nutrisystem
10.15 Onnit Labs
10.16 Orgain
10.17 Ultimate Superfoods
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Meal Replacement Sales Channels
11.2.2 Meal Replacement Distributors
11.3 Meal Replacement Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Meal Replacement Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Meal Replacement Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3602306
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald