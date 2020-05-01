Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market Overview

The market for emergency location transmitters is expected to register a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast year (2019 – 2024).

– During the time of an emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come for help. Increasing aviation/maritime disasters and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

– During major incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to find the geographical locations of the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.

– The increasing maritime/aviation accidents across the world and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward.

– On the other hand, penalties for false activations, issues of unregistered products, and strict government regulations and guidelines on the standards to be followed by the devices may challenge the market growth.

Scope of the Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market Report

Emergency location transmitter (ELT) is a piece of equipment which broadcasts different signals on designated frequencies and, depending upon the application, it can automatically activate itself in case of an impact or can be manually activated by the user.

Key Market Trends

Military Segment to Witness High Growth

– Military segment across the world is one of the largest sectors to adopt emergency location Transmitters. ELT and Search and Rescue Lights are being carried by elite military forces around the world to find the exact geographical location of the personnel while on a rescue mission.

– PLB (personal locator beacon) is also carried by the military personnel to send their GPS locations while in danger or in emergency situations.

– Moreover, countries around the world are spending more and more money on military advancements and safety. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2018, the North American region spend the highest in the military segment i.e. USD 670 billion, the European and Asian region spent around USD 364 billion, USD 507 billion respectively.

– Thus, with the increasing expenditure in the military segment and with the government focusing more on the safety of its personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to increase which drives the market.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is the leading region in the emergency location transmitter market, due to the high adoption of location transmitters by various end-user verticals, such as military, aviation, marine among others.

– In the North American region, the US was the highest contributor to the market. Primarily due to the 1972 Alaska plane crash, because after that a mandate was passed by the U.S. government to install emergency locator transmitters in all the registered civil aircraft.

– Also, In 2008, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) imposed a new rule to install at least one emergency location transmitter in all private and commercial airplanes operating internationally.

– Therefore, due to the increasing demand for emergency location transmitters in this region, it is highly likely to drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The emergency location transmitter market appears to be highly competitive with the presence of many players. The market is moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. The major players in the market are HR Smith, ACR Electronics, Inc., McMurdo, AVI Survival Products among others.

– February 2018 – ARTEX, an ACR Electronic Inc. brand, introduced the world’s only 406 MHz approved transport-grade alkaline battery-powered Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT). It provides significant benefits and savings in the cost of ownership through reduced, acquisition, installation, and maintenance.

