Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market 2020 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2025 by Leading Key Players

This report studies the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a sophisticated method to monitor and control the building’s energy needs. Next to energy management, the system can control and monitor a large variety of other aspects of the building regardless of whether it is residential or commercial. Examples of these functions are heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting or security measures. BEMS technology can be applied in both residential and commercial buildings.

Asia Pacific building energy management systems market size is forecast to experience significant growth. The surging demand for these systems can be attributed to increasing popularity of green building technologies across the region. Latin America is predicted to witness high growth prospects owing to increasing awareness regarding energy conservation over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding efficient use of energy at corporate and government levels is anticipated to propel building energy management systems market demand in commercial, residential as well as industrial sectors. The building sector is primarily responsible for global greenhouse gas emission as well as energy consumption. Surging energy prices and managing energy costs for commercial as well as residential buildings is expected to boost building energy management systems market size over the next few years. These sectors have been adopting various appropriate technologies for controlling, conserving, and monitoring energy. High energy consuming areas in buildings are office equipment, HVAC systems, catering, pumps, etc. Energy consumption in building amenities that mainly includes the use of fossil fuels adds to air pollution, which is likely to have adverse impact on the environment and also likely affect residents’ health.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell International

Elster Group

Johnson Controls

GridPoint

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Government

Residential

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Manufacturers

Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

1.1 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Government

1.4.3 Residential

Chapter Two: Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Schneider Electric

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Honeywell International

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Elster Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Johnson Controls

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 GridPoint

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 General Electric

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Cisco Systems

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

Chapter Five: United States Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

