Global Building Automation Software Market 2020 Research Present a Clear Picture of Development Trend and Forecast with Top Players 2025

This report studies the global Building Automation Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Automation Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities. Building automation is an example of a distributed control system – the computer networking of electronic devices designed to monitor and control the mechanical, security, fire and flood safety, lighting (especially emergency lighting), HVAC and humidity control and ventilation systems in a building.

One driver in the market is growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes. Building automation deployed in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings can substantially improve the outcomes of business operations in terms of efficiency, productivity, and cost. In the light of these benefits, building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days. One trend in the market is integration of IoT in building automation system. Traditional buildings are controlled manually, which entails high lead time and operational cost. Similarly, the existing intra-networking between devices suffers from huge disadvantages of limited connectivity due to complex wired or slow wireless technology.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The growing awareness of the benefits of using building automation in various countries such as the US and Canada is encouraging the adoption of building automation software in the industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) will also drive the growth of the market in this region.

In 2017, the global Building Automation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Automated Logic

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Control4

ICONICS

Mass Electronics (Innotech)

Trane

FIBARO

EUROICC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BMS Software

Standalone Building Automation Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Automation Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Automation Software Manufacturers

Building Automation Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Automation Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Building Automation Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

