Global Baking Ingredients Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Market Size, Key Manufacturers, Revenue and Gross Profit Till 2025
Baking is a cooking technique that uses a high degree of dry heat for a prolonged period. While baking, heat is gradually transferred from the surface of the dough, transforming it into a cooked and baked product with a soft center but a firm, dry outer crust. To enhance the quality of the product, various ingredients are added to the dough or mixture while baking. Baking ingredients enhance the taste, texture, consistency, and color of baking products.
Europe accounted for the largest market share for baking ingredients, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Ingredients such as baking powder, baking mixes, leavening agents, and enzymes are among the most widely used ingredients in Europe
In 2019, the market size of Baking Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Baking Ingredients.
This report studies the global market size of Baking Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Baking Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Archer Daniels Midland
Associated British Foods
Cargill
Dupont
Ingredion
AAK
Bakels
Corbion
Dawn Food Products
IFFCO
Kerry
Lallemand
Lesaffre
Novozymes
Puratos Group
Royal DSM
Taura Natural Ingredients
Tate & Lyle
Market Segment by Product Type
Emulsifiers
Leavening agents
Enzymes
Baking powder & mixes
Oils, fats & shortenings
Starch
Colors & flavors
Others
Market Segment by Application
Bread
Biscuits & cookies
Cakes & pastries
Rolls & pies
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Baking Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Baking Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baking Ingredients are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Six: United States
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
