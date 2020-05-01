Fragrances and Perfumes Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020-2024

The fragrances and perfumes market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 72.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins. For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market’s growth. The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.

Scope of the Report

Fragrances and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating.

Competitive Landscape

The fragrances and perfumes market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of international and regional competitors. Coty Inc., L’Oreal, LVMH, and Estée Lauder dominate the market with the help of major strategies, namely acquisitions, expansions, and product launches. The rest of the market is occupied by small players, who are specific in manufacturing various personal care and cosmetics products. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, price, ingredients, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Key players are focussing on the online distribution channels for the online marketing and branding of their products to attract more customers. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Chanel SA, Hermès International SA, and Avon Products Inc.

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue

With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald