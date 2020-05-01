Flexible Workspace Market Latest advancements, Growth and Future Scope 2020 to 2026

The workplace is usually the entire building or part of it, owned or leased to the owner or leased.However, flexible workplaces differ from traditional workspaces in terms of environment.These workspaces are not constrained by any physical location.It allows employees to work elsewhere or in offices when necessary.

Following in the footsteps of Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane is the latest Australian city to experience a boom in the flexible workspace market.

An early adopter of the coworking trend, Australia has recorded significant growth in flexible workspace over the past five years. Once seen as a niche product for startups and freelancers, flexspace is now attracting much larger companies and organisations looking to trade the traditional office set-up to allow for expansion and flexibility. “Demand is continuing to improve in Brisbane as the market catches on to the flexible office and coworking growth seen in the larger cities of Sydney and Melbourne,” says Damien Sheehan, IWG Country Head for Australia.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Flexible Workspace market are:

IWG Plc, Garage Society, WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Bizspace Limited, Awfis, The Great Room and Other.

WeWork’s impending initial public offering is further proof that flexible workspace has now become a mainstream part of the real estate market. The scale of the flexible workspace industry is huge – and growing. And while WeWork is a huge player across the globe, there are now more than 5,000 flexible workspace operators and 35,000 flexible workspace locations, with this number increasing every day. The demand for flexible workspace in the key global cities increased by 19% last year. This is more than the average increase in supply of 16% which further demonstrates the growing client demand in the market for flexible workspace.

Market segment by Types

Serviced Office

Virtual Office

Collaborative Workspace

Manufacturing Space

Other

Market segment by Application

Startup

Science and Technology Company

Non-Governmental Organization

Media and Advertising Agencies

Other

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Flexible Workspace Industry:

Flexible Workspace Market Sales Overview.

Flexible Workspace Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Flexible Workspace Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Flexible Workspace Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Flexible Workspace Market Analysis by Application.

Flexible Workspace Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

