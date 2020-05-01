Finance and Accounting BPO Market Rising Trend 2020 top key players – Conneqt Business Solutions Limited, Eminenture, Flatworld Solutions

The finance and accounting BPO help the organization to improve its operational and financial capabilities by organizing them precisely. It also helps in optimizing the key processes of the businesses. These outsourcing services assist the organization in procurement and supply chain, collections and receivables and financial planning & analysis areas.

Due to rising number of industries, adoption of finance & accounting BPO services among the organization is rising. These organizations demand advanced finance & accounting services, which helps them to enhance their financial agility. This factor is responsible for heavily driving the growth of the finance and accounting BPO market. Moreover, an urge to handle the planning of financial budget in advance for the organizations of varied size from different industries is projected to raise adoption of finance and accounting BPO by the players in future.

Key players profiled in the report include Conneqt Business Solutions Limited, Eminenture Private Limited, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd, HCL Technologies, Infosys Limited, SBS Global Services, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Velan Info Services, Wipro Limited, WNS Global Service

The “Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the finance and accounting BPO market with detailed market segmentation by service offerings, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The global finance and accounting BPO market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading finance and accounting BPO market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global finance and accounting BPO market is segmented on the basis of offering, system type and industry vertical. Based on service offerings, the market is segmented into order to cash, procure to pay, record to report and others. On the basis of organization size, the finance and accounting BPO market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the finance and accounting BPO market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment and others.

