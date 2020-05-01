eSIM Market Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share, and Key Players Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, ORANGE, NTT Docomo, Telefónica S.A and Giesecke+Devrient

Global eSIM Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years. eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Gemalto NV

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Cisco Systems

4. Apple, Inc.

5. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

6. Samsung

7. ORANGE

8. NTT Docomo, Inc.

9. Telefónica S.A.

10. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

